Henry County Supervisors Meeting Agenda

AGENDA

February 11, 2020

Approve Agenda

Approve Minutes

Approve liquor license for Deerwood Golf Inc

9:00 Jake Hotchkiss, Engineer Weekly Update

9:30 Discussion and Possible action on

Collective Bargaining Agreement with PPME

9:45 Derek Wellington, Discussion and Action on

Safety Policy & Procedure

Other County Business as time allows