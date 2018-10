Henry County Supervisors Meeting Agenda

AGENDA

October 4, 2018

Approve Agenda

Approve Minutes

Approve Claims

9:00 Monthly Department Head Meeting

9:30 Roger Shindell with Caroush on HIPPA

10:00 John Hanson Project progress update

Discuss and approve any change orders

Approval of September pay application

General discussion and any action

Other county discussion as time allows

Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates