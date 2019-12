Henry County Supervisors Meeting Agenda

AGENDA

December 26, 2019

Approve Agenda

Approve Minutes

Approve Claims

9:00 Sarah Berndt, CDS Monthly Update

9:45 Proposal for Sheriff Union for New Contract July 1, 2020

10:00 Supervisors discuss Union Proposal in Exempt Session

Per Iowa Code Sec 20.17(3)

Other county discussion as time allows

Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates