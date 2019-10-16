Henry County Supervisors Meeting Agenda

Henry County Supervisors Meeting AgendaWritten by Theresa Rose on October 16, 2019
AGENDA
October 17, 2019
Approve Agenda
Approve Minutes
Approve Claims
9:00 Jake Hotchkiss, Engineer Weekly Update
Motion to approve 28E agreement with Lee County for bridge replacement
Motion to approve 28E agreement with Washington & Keokuk counties
for portable traffic light maintenance
9:30 2nd Reading of Ordinance Setting Requirements for Tanning Facilities
9:45 Approval of Deer Run Estates Subdivision Section 35 of Baltimore Township
Other County discussion as time allows
Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates