Henry County Supervisors Meeting Agenda

October 16, 2019

 

AGENDA

 

October 17, 2019

 

Approve Agenda

 

Approve Minutes

 

Approve Claims

 

9:00 Jake Hotchkiss, Engineer Weekly Update

Motion to approve 28E agreement with Lee County for bridge replacement

Motion to approve 28E agreement with Washington & Keokuk counties

for portable traffic light maintenance

 

9:30 2nd Reading of Ordinance Setting Requirements for Tanning Facilities

 

9:45 Approval of Deer Run Estates Subdivision Section 35 of Baltimore Township

 

Other County discussion as time allows

 

Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates

 