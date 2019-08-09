Henry County Supervisors Meeting Agenda

Henry County Supervisors Meeting AgendaWritten by Theresa Rose on August 9, 2019
AGENDA
August 13, 2019
Approve Agenda
Approve Minutes
9:00 Jake Hotchkiss, Engineer Weekly Update
9:15 Motion to Approve Procurement Policy;
Fraud Reporting Policy & Conflict of Interest Policy
9:30 John Pullis, Conservation Monthly Update
10:00 John Hansen Jail Project
Job Update and Approve Pay Requests
And Any Items Needing Action
Tour of the New LEC
10: 30 Sarah Berndt, CDS Monthly Update
Other County Business as time allows
Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates