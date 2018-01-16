Henry County Supervisors’ Meeting Agenda

Henry County Supervisors’ Meeting AgendaWritten by Theresa Rose on January 16, 2018
AGENDA
January 16, 2018
Approve Minutes
9:00 Jake Hotchkiss, Engineer Weekly Update
FY19 Budget Presentation
Resolution to purchase John Deere tractor
Resolution to purchase Case mower
10:00 Joe Buffington Final Plat Payne Farm Subdivision Section 1 & 12 Salem Township
FY Budget Presentation Planning & Zoning Budget
10:30 Renew Hillcrest Family Services Lease
10:40 Discuss Procedure for Sale of County Property
Other county discussion as time allows
Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates