Henry County Supervisors’ Meeting Agenda

Written by Theresa Rose on January 16, 2018

AGENDA

 

January 16, 2018

 

Approve Minutes

 

9:00 Jake Hotchkiss, Engineer Weekly Update

FY19 Budget Presentation

Resolution to purchase John Deere tractor

Resolution to purchase Case mower

 

10:00 Joe Buffington Final Plat Payne Farm Subdivision Section 1 & 12 Salem Township

FY Budget Presentation Planning & Zoning Budget

 

10:30 Renew Hillcrest Family Services Lease

 

10:40 Discuss Procedure for Sale of County Property

 

Other county discussion as time allows

 

Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates

 