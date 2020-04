Henry County Supervisors Meeting Agenda

AGENDA

April 23, 2020

Approve Agenda

Approve Minutes

9:00 Sarah Berndt, CDS Monthly Update

9:30 Joe Buffington Resub division of lot 2

Bro-N-Arrow in Section 16, Baltimore Township

9:45 Jake Hotchkiss Discussion Only

Other County Business as time allows

Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates

May be viewed on Facebook at henry county board of supervisors