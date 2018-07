Henry County Supervisors Meet Tuesday

AGENDA

July 10, 2018

Approve Agenda

Approve Minutes

9:00 Jake Hotchkiss, Engineer Weekly Update

9:15 Sign Proposal for Repairs to Courthouse Elevator

9:30 3rd Reading of Bond Amendment Ordinance

9:45 John Pullis, Conservation Monthly Update

10:00 Mike Adkins, Midwest Construction for Project Update

and Change Orders on Metal Building and Take Action

Other County Business as time allows

Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates