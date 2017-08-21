Henry County Supervisors Meet Tuesday

Written by Theresa Rose on August 21, 2017

AGENDA

 

August 22, 2017

 

Approve Minutes

 

Approve Claims

 

9:00 Jake Hotchkiss, Engineer Weekly Update

Resolution to purchase of Hydro-seeder using LRTF grant money

 

9:30 Construction/Project Manager for

New Law Center & Jail

 

10:00 Whitfield & Eddy Law Firm

Approval of the White Oak Subdivision

 

10:10 Sign Revolving Loan Contract for SEIRPC

 

10:15 Decision of Recyclable Program

 

10:30 SE Iowa Crime Commission 28 E Agreement

 

Other county discussion as time allows

 

Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates

 

 

August 24, 2017

 

No Meeting Due to ISAC School