Henry County Supervisors Meet Tuesday

Henry County Supervisors Meet TuesdayWritten by Theresa Rose on August 21, 2017
AGENDA
August 22, 2017
Approve Minutes
Approve Claims
9:00 Jake Hotchkiss, Engineer Weekly Update
Resolution to purchase of Hydro-seeder using LRTF grant money
9:30 Construction/Project Manager for
New Law Center & Jail
10:00 Whitfield & Eddy Law Firm
Approval of the White Oak Subdivision
10:10 Sign Revolving Loan Contract for SEIRPC
10:15 Decision of Recyclable Program
10:30 SE Iowa Crime Commission 28 E Agreement
Other county discussion as time allows
Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates
August 24, 2017
No Meeting Due to ISAC School