Henry County Supervisors Meet Tuesday

AGENDA

August 22, 2017

Approve Minutes

Approve Claims

9:00 Jake Hotchkiss, Engineer Weekly Update

Resolution to purchase of Hydro-seeder using LRTF grant money

9:30 Construction/Project Manager for

New Law Center & Jail

10:00 Whitfield & Eddy Law Firm

Approval of the White Oak Subdivision

10:10 Sign Revolving Loan Contract for SEIRPC

10:15 Decision of Recyclable Program

10:30 SE Iowa Crime Commission 28 E Agreement

Other county discussion as time allows

Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates

August 24, 2017

No Meeting Due to ISAC School