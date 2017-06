Henry County Supervisors Meet Tuesday

AGENDA

June 13, 2017

Approve Minutes

9:00 Jake Hotchkiss, Engineer Weekly Update

Open Bids for Maintenance Shed

9:30 John Pullis, Conservation Monthly Update

10:00 Resolution Supporting Jail Issue

10:15 Walt Jackson & Mike Prottsman

Rapid Tag Program

Other county discussion as time allows

Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates