Henry County Supervisors Meet Thursday

Written by Theresa Rose on July 26, 2017

AGENDA

 

July 27, 2017

 

Approve Minutes

 

Approve Claims

 

9:00 Sarah Berndt, CDS Monthly Update

Sign the Iowa Dept. of Public Health Co Substance Abuse Prevention Grant Contract

Sign Southeast Iowa Link Statement of Understanding regarding the

Region Assigning Duties to Henry County Employees

Consider approval to sign the service agreement to participate in the

ISAC HIPPA Program

 

Other county discussion as time allows

 

Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates

 