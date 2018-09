Henry County Supervisors Meet September 4

AGENDA

September 4, 2018

Approve Agenda

Approve Minutes

9:00 Jake Hotchkiss, Engineer Weekly Update

Motion – IDOT Federal-Aid SWAP funding agreement – W55 railroad bridge

Motion to Approve Final Plans for W55 railroad bridge

Resolution – LRTF grant agreement – Dodge heavy duty truck

Resolution – LRTF grant agreement – Norstar sprayer

9:30 Resolution for Master Matrix for Jacob Leichty at

1159 135th St

Other County Business as time allows

Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates