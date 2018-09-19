Henry County Supervisors Meet September 20

Written by Theresa Rose on September 19, 2018

AGENDA

 

September 20, 2018

 

Approve Agenda

 

Approve Minutes

 

Approve Claims

 

9:00 2nd Reading of Amendment of

The Henry County Clearance Of Snow Or Ice On Secondary Roads Ordinance

 

9:15 Bring off the Table the Appointment of a

New Veterans Affairs Commissioner

 

10:00 John Hansen

Update Progress on Project (Jail)

Approve Application for August

Discuss Change in Order/ Take Further Action if in Any

General Discussion

 

Other county discussion as time allows

 

Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates