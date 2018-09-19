Henry County Supervisors Meet September 20

AGENDA

September 20, 2018

Approve Agenda

Approve Minutes

Approve Claims

9:00 2nd Reading of Amendment of

The Henry County Clearance Of Snow Or Ice On Secondary Roads Ordinance

9:15 Bring off the Table the Appointment of a

New Veterans Affairs Commissioner

10:00 John Hansen

Update Progress on Project (Jail)

Approve Application for August

Discuss Change in Order/ Take Further Action if in Any

General Discussion

Other county discussion as time allows

Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates