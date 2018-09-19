Henry County Supervisors Meet September 20

Henry County Supervisors Meet September 20Written by Theresa Rose on September 19, 2018
AGENDA
September 20, 2018
Approve Agenda
Approve Minutes
Approve Claims
9:00 2nd Reading of Amendment of
The Henry County Clearance Of Snow Or Ice On Secondary Roads Ordinance
9:15 Bring off the Table the Appointment of a
New Veterans Affairs Commissioner
10:00 John Hansen
Update Progress on Project (Jail)
Approve Application for August
Discuss Change in Order/ Take Further Action if in Any
General Discussion
Other county discussion as time allows
Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates