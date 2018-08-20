Henry County Supervisors Meet August 21

Henry County Supervisors Meet August 21Written by Theresa Rose on August 20, 2018
AGENDA
August 21, 2018
Approve Agenda
Approve Minutes
9:00 Jake Hotchkiss, Engineer Weekly Update
Resolution to Set Date for Road Vacation Hearing
Sign Agreement with BNSF Railroad for Bridge Replacement on W55
10:00 3rd and Final Reading of Ordinance to Adopt
Title 1 Chapter 7 Henry County Code of Ordinances, Standard Penalties
2nd Reading of an Ordinance to Amend
Penalty Sections of Several Section of Henry County Code of Ordinances
Other County Business as time allows
Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates
August 23, 2018
No Meeting ISAC School