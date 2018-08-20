Henry County Supervisors Meet August 21

AGENDA

August 21, 2018

Approve Agenda

Approve Minutes

9:00 Jake Hotchkiss, Engineer Weekly Update

Resolution to Set Date for Road Vacation Hearing

Sign Agreement with BNSF Railroad for Bridge Replacement on W55

10:00 3rd and Final Reading of Ordinance to Adopt

Title 1 Chapter 7 Henry County Code of Ordinances, Standard Penalties

2nd Reading of an Ordinance to Amend

Penalty Sections of Several Section of Henry County Code of Ordinances

Other County Business as time allows

Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates

August 23, 2018

No Meeting ISAC School