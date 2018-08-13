Henry County Supervisors Meet August 14

Written by Theresa Rose on August 13, 2018

 

AGENDA

 

August 14, 2018

 

Approve Agenda

 

Approve Minutes

 

9:00 Jake Hotchkiss, Engineer Weekly Update

 

9:30 John Pullis, Conservation Monthly Update

 

10:00 Public Hearing & 1st Reading of Ordinance to adopt

Title 1 Chapter 7 Henry County Code of Ordinances, Standard Penalties

 

10:15 Resolution for Notice & Hearing on Proposed sale of County real estate in Mt. Union, Iowa

 

10:30 Approve and Sign Disabled Veteran Homestead Applications

 

Other County Business as time allows

 

Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates

 