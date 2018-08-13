Henry County Supervisors Meet August 14

Henry County Supervisors Meet August 14Written by Theresa Rose on August 13, 2018
AGENDA
August 14, 2018
Approve Agenda
Approve Minutes
9:00 Jake Hotchkiss, Engineer Weekly Update
9:30 John Pullis, Conservation Monthly Update
10:00 Public Hearing & 1st Reading of Ordinance to adopt
Title 1 Chapter 7 Henry County Code of Ordinances, Standard Penalties
10:15 Resolution for Notice & Hearing on Proposed sale of County real estate in Mt. Union, Iowa
10:30 Approve and Sign Disabled Veteran Homestead Applications
Other County Business as time allows
Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates