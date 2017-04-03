Henry County Supervisors Meet April 4

Written by Theresa Rose on April 3, 2017

AGENDA

 

April 4, 2017

 

Approve Minutes

 

9:00 Jake Hotchkiss, Engineer Weekly Update

Nebraska Ave Bid Opening

 

9:00 Dan Culp with Carl A Nelson & Company

Construction Management Services for Jail Project

 

10:00 Set Date for Jail Bond Special Election

Approve Engagement of Northland Securities as Underwriter for Bond

 

10:15 Approve 3 Year Contract with Cost Advisory Services

For Cost Allocation Services

 

Other county discussion as time allows

 

Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates