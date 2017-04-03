Henry County Supervisors Meet April 4

Henry County Supervisors Meet April 4Written by Theresa Rose on April 3, 2017
AGENDA
April 4, 2017
Approve Minutes
9:00 Jake Hotchkiss, Engineer Weekly Update
Nebraska Ave Bid Opening
9:00 Dan Culp with Carl A Nelson & Company
Construction Management Services for Jail Project
10:00 Set Date for Jail Bond Special Election
Approve Engagement of Northland Securities as Underwriter for Bond
10:15 Approve 3 Year Contract with Cost Advisory Services
For Cost Allocation Services
Other county discussion as time allows
Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates