Henry County Supervisors Meet April 10

Written by Theresa Rose on April 9, 2018

AGENDA

 April 10, 2018

Approve Agenda

Approve Minutes

9:00 Jake Hotchkiss, Engineer Weekly Update

Box Culvert Bid Opening

Motion for safety improvement funding on J20

9:30 John Pullis, Conservation Monthly Update

10:00 Canvass Special School Election for

Winfield Mt Union PPEL Tax

10:15 Accept Resignations of Ed Hudson & Randy Youngman

from Winfield Benefited Fire District

Appoint Lon Haight & Mike Prior

to Winfield Benefited Fire District

Other County Business as time allows

Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates