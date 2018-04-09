Henry County Supervisors Meet April 10

Henry County Supervisors Meet April 10Written by Theresa Rose on April 9, 2018
AGENDA
April 10, 2018
Approve Agenda
Approve Minutes
9:00 Jake Hotchkiss, Engineer Weekly Update
Box Culvert Bid Opening
Motion for safety improvement funding on J20
9:30 John Pullis, Conservation Monthly Update
10:00 Canvass Special School Election for
Winfield Mt Union PPEL Tax
10:15 Accept Resignations of Ed Hudson & Randy Youngman
from Winfield Benefited Fire District
Appoint Lon Haight & Mike Prior
to Winfield Benefited Fire District
Other County Business as time allows
Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates