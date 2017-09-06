Henry County Supervisors Meet 9-7-17

Written by Theresa Rose on September 6, 2017

AGENDA

 

September 7, 2017

 

Approve Minutes

 

Approve Claims

 

9:00 Monthly Department Head Meeting

 

9:30 Jake Hotchkiss

Resolution  Approving Purchase Agreement for

Real Estate in Sec 18-71-6

 

9:45 Shirley Wandling, Recorder

Employee Changes

 

10:00 Resolution for document retention policy

Planning & Zoning / 911 addressing / Manure management plan

 

10:15 Review coordination with City of Mt Pleasant

for joint subdivision approval

 

Other county discussion as time allows

 

Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates

 