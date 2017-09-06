Henry County Supervisors Meet 9-7-17

Henry County Supervisors Meet 9-7-17Written by Theresa Rose on September 6, 2017
AGENDA
September 7, 2017
Approve Minutes
Approve Claims
9:00 Monthly Department Head Meeting
9:30 Jake Hotchkiss
Resolution Approving Purchase Agreement for
Real Estate in Sec 18-71-6
9:45 Shirley Wandling, Recorder
Employee Changes
10:00 Resolution for document retention policy
Planning & Zoning / 911 addressing / Manure management plan
10:15 Review coordination with City of Mt Pleasant
for joint subdivision approval
Other county discussion as time allows
Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates