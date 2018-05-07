Henry County Supervisors Meet 5-8-18

Henry County Supervisors Meet 5-8-18Written by Theresa Rose on May 7, 2018
AGENDA
May 8, 2018
Approve Agenda
Approve Minutes
9:00 Resolution Appointing Paying Agent, Note Registrar and Transfer Agent,
Approving the Paying Agent and Note Registrar and Transfer Agent Agreement
and Authorizing the Execution of the Agreement
9:15 Resolution Approving and Authorizing a form of Loan Agreement and
Authorizing and Providing for the Issuance, and Levying a tax to Pay Notes;
Approval of the Tax Exemption Certificate and Continuing Disclosure Certificate
9:30 John Pullis, Conservation Monthly Update
Other County Business as time allows
Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates