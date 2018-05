Henry County Supervisors Meet 5-31-18

AGENDA

May 31, 2018

Approve Agenda

Approve Minutes

Approve Claims

Approval of Reserve Officers

9:00 John Hansen Approval of Pay Application

Job progress update

General Discussion and Any Action needing Action

10:00 Henry County Budget Amendment for FY18

Approval of Transfer Resolutions

Other county discussion as time allows

Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates