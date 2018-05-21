Henry County Supervisors Meet 5-22-18

Henry County Supervisors Meet 5-22-18Written by Theresa Rose on May 21, 2018
AGENDA
May 22, 2018
Approve Agenda
Approve Minutes
Approve Mama’s Back Porch Liquor License
9:00 Jake Hotchkiss, Engineer Weekly Update
Motion for final design contract on bridge #198
9:45 Joe Buffington, Planning & Zoning
Discuss June 11, 2018 Preliminary Flood Plan Mapping Project
10:00 Public Hearing Master Matrix Confinement
Heron Prairie Pork, LLC Sec 23 Marion Twp
Other County Business as time allows
Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates