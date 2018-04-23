Henry County Supervisors Meet 4-24-18

Henry County Supervisors Meet 4-24-18Written by Theresa Rose on April 23, 2018
AGENDA
April 24, 2018
Approve Agenda
Approve Minutes
Approve Airport Road Vineyard & Winery Liquor License
10:00 Approve Resolution Directing the Acceptance of a Proposal to Purchase
$9,100,000 General Obligation Loan Notes, Series 2018A
Public Hearing for Below Resolutions
Approve Resolution Adopting Plans, Specifications. Form of Contract and Estimate of Costs
Approve Resolution Making Award of Construction Contracts
Approve Resolution of Construction Contracts and Bonds
Other County Business as time allows
Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates