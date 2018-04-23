Henry County Supervisors Meet 4-24-18

AGENDA

April 24, 2018

Approve Agenda

Approve Minutes

Approve Airport Road Vineyard & Winery Liquor License

10:00 Approve Resolution Directing the Acceptance of a Proposal to Purchase

$9,100,000 General Obligation Loan Notes, Series 2018A

Public Hearing for Below Resolutions

Approve Resolution Adopting Plans, Specifications. Form of Contract and Estimate of Costs

Approve Resolution Making Award of Construction Contracts

Approve Resolution of Construction Contracts and Bonds

Other County Business as time allows

Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates