Henry County Supervisors Meet 4-24-18

Written by Theresa Rose on April 23, 2018

AGENDA

 

April 24, 2018

 

Approve Agenda

 

Approve Minutes

 

Approve Airport Road Vineyard & Winery Liquor License

 

10:00 Approve Resolution Directing the Acceptance of a Proposal to Purchase

$9,100,000 General Obligation Loan Notes, Series 2018A

 

Public Hearing for Below Resolutions

Approve Resolution Adopting Plans, Specifications. Form of Contract and Estimate of Costs

Approve Resolution Making Award of Construction Contracts

Approve Resolution of Construction Contracts and Bonds

 

Other County Business as time allows

 

Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates

 