Henry County Supervisors Meet 3-29-18

AGENDA

March 29, 2018

Approve Agenda

Approve Minutes

Approve Jet Stop Salem Stub liquor license

9:00 Approval of Engagement Agreement for 2018

Public Improvement Contract Proceedings

Resolution Ordering Construction of the Law Enforcement Center

and Fixing Date for Hearing Thereon and Taking of Bids Therefor

Approve Conditions for Site Plan for

Henry County Law Center @ 800 S Grand Ave Mt Pleasant

Other county discussion as time allows

Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates