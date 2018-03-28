Henry County Supervisors Meet 3-29-18

Written by Theresa Rose on March 28, 2018

AGENDA

 

March 29, 2018

 

Approve Agenda

 

Approve Minutes

 

Approve Jet Stop Salem Stub liquor license

 

9:00 Approval of Engagement Agreement for 2018

Public Improvement Contract Proceedings

 

Resolution Ordering Construction of the Law Enforcement Center

and Fixing Date for Hearing Thereon and Taking of Bids Therefor

 

Approve Conditions for Site Plan for

Henry County Law Center @ 800 S Grand Ave  Mt Pleasant

 

Other county discussion as time allows

 

Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates