Henry County Supervisors Meet 3-29-18
March 28, 2018
AGENDA
March 29, 2018
Approve Agenda
Approve Minutes
Approve Jet Stop Salem Stub liquor license
9:00 Approval of Engagement Agreement for 2018
Public Improvement Contract Proceedings
Resolution Ordering Construction of the Law Enforcement Center
and Fixing Date for Hearing Thereon and Taking of Bids Therefor
Approve Conditions for Site Plan for
Henry County Law Center @ 800 S Grand Ave Mt Pleasant
Other county discussion as time allows
Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates