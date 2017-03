Henry County Supervisors Meet 3-28-17

AGENDA

March 28, 2017

Approve Minutes

9:00 Jake Hotchkiss, Engineer Weekly Update

Approve IDOT budget

Approve IDOT 5 year construction program

Approve summer intern Bryce Achen for employment

Approve dust control application companies

9:30 Mt Pleasant Fire Chief Missing & Damaged 911 signs

Other county discussion as time allows

Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates