Henry County Supervisors Meet 3-22-18

AGENDA

 

March 22, 2018

 

Approve Minutes

 

Approve Claims

 

9:00 Sarah Berndt, CDS Monthly Update

 

9:30 Denise Ballard, IGHCP FY19 Employee Insurance

 

10:00 Approve Engagement Agreement for

$9,100,000 General Obligation Capital Loan Notes, Series 2018A

 

10:15 Certificate of Appointments of Deputy Sheriffs

 

10:25 Appoint Brent Landau to the Henry County Landfill Commission

 

Other county discussion as time allows

 

Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates