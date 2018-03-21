Henry County Supervisors Meet 3-22-18

Henry County Supervisors Meet 3-22-18Written by Theresa Rose on March 21, 2018
AGENDA
March 22, 2018
Approve Minutes
Approve Claims
9:00 Sarah Berndt, CDS Monthly Update
9:30 Denise Ballard, IGHCP FY19 Employee Insurance
10:00 Approve Engagement Agreement for
$9,100,000 General Obligation Capital Loan Notes, Series 2018A
10:15 Certificate of Appointments of Deputy Sheriffs
10:25 Appoint Brent Landau to the Henry County Landfill Commission
Other county discussion as time allows
Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates