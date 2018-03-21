Henry County Supervisors Meet 3-22-18

AGENDA

March 22, 2018

Approve Minutes

Approve Claims

9:00 Sarah Berndt, CDS Monthly Update

9:30 Denise Ballard, IGHCP FY19 Employee Insurance

10:00 Approve Engagement Agreement for

$9,100,000 General Obligation Capital Loan Notes, Series 2018A

10:15 Certificate of Appointments of Deputy Sheriffs

10:25 Appoint Brent Landau to the Henry County Landfill Commission

Other county discussion as time allows

Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates