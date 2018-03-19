Henry County Supervisors Meet 3-20-18

Henry County Supervisors Meet 3-20-18Written by Theresa Rose on March 19, 2018
AGENDA
March 20, 2018
Approve Minutes
9:00 Jake Hotchkiss, Engineer Weekly Update
Presentation of 5 Year Construction Plan
Resolution to purchase dump truck
Motion to approve dust control companies
10:00 Kristi Ray with Area Development Commission Update
10:30 Resolution Approving Preliminary Official Statement for
$9,100,000 General obligation Capital Loan Notes, Series 2018A
Other County Business as time allows
Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates