Henry County Supervisors Meet 3-20-18

Written by Theresa Rose on March 19, 2018

AGENDA

 

March 20, 2018

 

Approve Minutes

 

9:00 Jake Hotchkiss, Engineer Weekly Update

Presentation of 5 Year Construction Plan

Resolution to purchase dump truck

Motion to approve dust control companies

 

10:00 Kristi Ray with Area Development Commission Update

 

10:30 Resolution Approving Preliminary Official Statement for

$9,100,000 General obligation Capital Loan Notes, Series 2018A

 

Other County Business as time allows

 

Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates