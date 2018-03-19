Henry County Supervisors Meet 3-20-18

AGENDA

March 20, 2018

Approve Minutes

9:00 Jake Hotchkiss, Engineer Weekly Update

Presentation of 5 Year Construction Plan

Resolution to purchase dump truck

Motion to approve dust control companies

10:00 Kristi Ray with Area Development Commission Update

10:30 Resolution Approving Preliminary Official Statement for

$9,100,000 General obligation Capital Loan Notes, Series 2018A

Other County Business as time allows

Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates