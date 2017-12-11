Henry County Supervisors Meet 12-12-17

Henry County Supervisors Meet 12-12-17Written by Theresa Rose on December 11, 2017
AGENDA
December 12, 2017
Approve Minutes
9:00 Jake Hotchkiss, Engineer Weekly Update
Hearing for Class C road classification
295th Street – Jackson 7
320th Street – Baltimore 20
Resolution based on their actions for the Class C Hearing
Motion to approve plans for 140th St & Dakota Ave grading project
9:30 John Pullis, Conservation Monthly Update
10:00 Approve Family Farm Credit Applications
Other county discussion as time allows
Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates