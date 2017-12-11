Henry County Supervisors Meet 12-12-17

AGENDA

December 12, 2017

Approve Minutes

9:00 Jake Hotchkiss, Engineer Weekly Update

Hearing for Class C road classification

295th Street – Jackson 7

320th Street – Baltimore 20

Resolution based on their actions for the Class C Hearing

Motion to approve plans for 140th St & Dakota Ave grading project

9:30 John Pullis, Conservation Monthly Update

10:00 Approve Family Farm Credit Applications

Other county discussion as time allows

Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates