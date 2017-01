Henry County Supervisors Agenda for Thursday

AGENDA

January 26, 2017

Approve Minutes

Approve Claims

9:00 Sarah Berndt, CDS Monthly Update

Discussion and Possible update to

Henry County General Assistance Ordinance

10:00 Rich McNamee, Sheriff present FY18 Budget

11:00 John Pullis & Conservation Board

Other county discussion as time allows

Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates