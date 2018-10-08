Henry County Supervisors Agenda

AGENDA

October 9, 2018

Approve Agenda

Approve Minutes

9:00 Jake Hotchkiss, Engineer Weekly Update

Public Hearing for Road Vacations and Bridge Removals

Road and bridge vacation hearing-230th St. and Kentucky Ave

Mtion to approve right-of-way contracts for J20 bridge project

Motion to approve final plans for J20 bridge projects

9:30 John Pullis, Conservation Monthly Update

10:00 Joe Buffington Sand Dunes Subdivision

Section 32, Jefferson Township

Other County Business as time allows

Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates