Henry County Supervisors Agenda

Henry County Supervisors AgendaWritten by Theresa Rose on October 8, 2018
AGENDA
October 9, 2018
Approve Agenda
Approve Minutes
9:00 Jake Hotchkiss, Engineer Weekly Update
Public Hearing for Road Vacations and Bridge Removals
Road and bridge vacation hearing-230th St. and Kentucky Ave
Mtion to approve right-of-way contracts for J20 bridge project
Motion to approve final plans for J20 bridge projects
9:30 John Pullis, Conservation Monthly Update
10:00 Joe Buffington Sand Dunes Subdivision
Section 32, Jefferson Township
Other County Business as time allows
Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates