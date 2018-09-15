Henry County Supervisors Agenda

Henry County Supervisors AgendaWritten by Theresa Rose on September 15, 2018
AGENDA
September18, 2018
Approve Agenda
Approve Minutes
9:00 Jake Hotchkiss, Engineer Weekly Update
Public Hearing and 1st Reading of Amendment of
The Henry County Clearance Of Snow Or Ice On Secondary Roads Ordinance
Resolution to set date for road vacations and bridge removals
9:30 Domestic Violence Intervention Program
Declare October Domestic Violence Awareness Month
10:00 Increasing Township Trustee and Veteran Affairs Commission
Fees per Meeting
10:15 Motion to Suspend Taxes for 2018 2019
Other County Business as time allows
Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates