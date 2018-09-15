Henry County Supervisors Agenda

AGENDA

September18, 2018

Approve Agenda

Approve Minutes

9:00 Jake Hotchkiss, Engineer Weekly Update

Public Hearing and 1st Reading of Amendment of

The Henry County Clearance Of Snow Or Ice On Secondary Roads Ordinance

Resolution to set date for road vacations and bridge removals

9:30 Domestic Violence Intervention Program

Declare October Domestic Violence Awareness Month

10:00 Increasing Township Trustee and Veteran Affairs Commission

Fees per Meeting

10:15 Motion to Suspend Taxes for 2018 2019

Other County Business as time allows

Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates