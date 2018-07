Henry County Supervisors Agenda

AGENDA

July 17, 2018

Approve Agenda

Approve Minutes

9:00 Jake Hotchkiss, Engineer Weekly Update

9:15 Brian Jones Final Plat of Pin Oaks Subdivision

In Center Township

9:30 Nathan Milks, Assessor

Approval of Homestead & Military Applications

9:45 Tax Abatement Requests for Treasurer

Other County Business as time allows

Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates