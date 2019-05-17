Henry County Supervisors Agenda

Henry County Supervisors AgendaWritten by Theresa Rose on May 17, 2019
AGENDA
May 21, 2019
Approve Agenda
Approve Minutes
9:00 Jake Hotchkiss, Engineer Weekly Update
Motion to Approve Patching Plans
9:15 Mobile Home Tax Abatement &
Tax Sale Certificate Cancellation
9:30 Motion to Approve Automated Doors
To be paid for by HRSA at Public Health and
Community Services
9:45 Joe Buffington Resolution recommending approval for Expansion of
Roth Farms Confinement from 992 to 1984 Animal Units
17-73-6 1201 Iowa Ave
10:00 Reimbursement Resolution declaring an official intent under Treasury Regulation
1.150-2 to issue debt to reimburse the County for certain expenditures paid in
Connection with specified Projects
Other County Business as time allows
Supervisors Sub-Committee Updates