Henry County Soil & Water Conservation District Commissioners Will Meet

Written by Theresa Rose on January 17, 2018

The Henry County Soil & Water Conservation District

 

Commissioners will hold their monthly meeting on 

 

Tuesday, January 23rd at 3.30 pm at the District office

 

located at 709 S. Iris St., Mt. Pleasant.    Tentative agenda items include   approve minutes, watershed reports and cost share payments.   These meetings are open to the public, if special accommodations are needed; please call the office at 385-2824 ext. 3.