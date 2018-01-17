Henry County Soil & Water Conservation District Commissioners Will Meet

Henry County Soil & Water Conservation District Commissioners Will MeetWritten by Theresa Rose on January 17, 2018
The Henry County Soil & Water Conservation District
Commissioners will hold their monthly meeting on
Tuesday, January 23rd at 3.30 pm at the District office
located at 709 S. Iris St., Mt. Pleasant. Tentative agenda items include approve minutes, watershed reports and cost share payments. These meetings are open to the public, if special accommodations are needed; please call the office at 385-2824 ext. 3.