HENRY COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE PARTICIPATES IN ROCK AROUND THE BLOCK

Members of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office and Henry County Ambulance will participate in the second “Rock Around the Block – Rocking for Our Health” on Friday, July 21. Sheriff Rich McNamee and Henry County Deputies will be collecting unused prescription medications for safe disposal at this event. McNamee said, “Tragically, young people will experiment with prescription medications that are in their parents’ or other adults medicine cabinet. They can suffer serious medical consequences when they take medications that should not be taken together.” “Rock Around the Block – Rocking for Our Health” will be held in Mt. Pleasant’s Central Park from 6 pm to 10 pm. Live entertainment will be provided by Jive Radio. Food and beverages will be available for purchase. For more information, contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 319.385.2712.