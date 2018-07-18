Henry County Sheriff’s Office and Citizens Organized for Public Safety (COPS) to host open house

Sheriff Rich McNamee announce that an open house will be held from 5:00-8:00 p.m. in the Henry County Courthouse rotunda on August 2.

This open house will be an opportunity for Henry County residents to review the plans for the new Henry County Law Center. The groups feel that it is appropriate that the open house be held on the first anniversary of the passage of the bond issue to finance the new law center. We want folks to be able to come in and look at the blueprints for the jail and see, firsthand, where the bond funds will be spent.

Midwest Construction Consultants, project managers for the facility, will be available to answer questions.

Changes in the design of the law center, and reasonable cost biddings, have increased the jail capacity from the proposed 44 beds to 96 beds. The current facility has 8 beds.

The new Henry County Law Center is projected to be completed in summer 2019.