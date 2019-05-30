Henry County Road Closures

The Henry County Engineer is looking at repairs and hopes to open some of these roads Thursday.

Roads currently closed (5/29/2019 3:30 PM) due to water over the road:

J20 east of Lowell between Perkins and Quincy Ave

110th St – east of Oasis Ave

Marsh Ave @ 105th St

Henry-Jefferson Ave – south of Merrimac Rd

208th St between White Oak Rd and 200th St

253rd St (Oakland Mills) – Franklin Ave east

Freedom Ave (Oakland Mills) – n of 253rd St

265th St (Faulkner’s Access)

Graham Ave – east of Fremont Ave

260th St (Gibson Park)

275th St between Cass Ave and Clayton Ave

Agency Rd between Benton Ave and Clayton Ave

Perkins Rd – north of Salem Rd

Nebraska Ave – south of 220th St

Hickory Ave @ 200th St

255th St – w of Racine Ave

320th St – w of New London Rd

270th St – w of Hwy 218

Cass Ave – s of 260th St