Henry County Public Health Schedules Initial Vaccine Clinics

With the news that Phase 1B for COVID-19 vaccines is expected to start in February, Henry County Public Health has scheduled the first two walk-in clinics. The first clinic is ONLY for seniors age 75 and older and will be held on Tuesday, February 2nd from 9am – 2pm. The second clinic is for anyone else who is eligible in the Phase 1B guidelines and will be held on Thursday, February 4th from 9am – 2pm. Both clinics will be held at the First Presbyterian Church at 902 S. Walnut St. in Mt. Pleasant using the southeast entrance. Please dress in layers so that your arm can be accessible.

These are walk-in clinics so there are no appointments. To help speed up the process you can print and fill out your consent form ahead of time at HealthyHenryCounty.org/covid . That website also has guidance to see if you are eligible for phase 1B.

Public Health also reminds residents to be mindful of scams. If someone offers to put you on a waiting list or says you can pay to get your vaccine quicker, that is a scam. The vaccine is offered at no charge and Public Health will not ask for your social security number or financial information.

These clinics are based on expected vaccine availability and are subject to change. Additional clinics will be scheduled throughout the month as we learn more about delivery schedules. Unfortunately, we do not know when the rest of the public will be able to get the vaccine and we ask you to please be patient.

Getting the vaccine will help keep you and your family safe. Learn more and stay up to date at HealthyHenryCounty.org/covid where links to more information and news releases will be posted. You can also follow us at Facebook.com/HealthyHenryCounty for updated information.

###