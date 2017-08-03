Henry County Public Health offers fuel vouchers

Do you need assistance with paying for fuel to get to a medical appointment out of Mt. Pleasant? Henry County Public Health may be able to assist with your fuel expenses through a Medical Fuel Voucher. The purpose of this program is to provide fuel vouchers to enable Henry County youth and/or their family members to attend certain types of appointments. Assistance is limited to $80.00 per family per year.

To learn more about the program and to find out if you may be eligible, please contact Henry County Public Health at 319-385-6724.