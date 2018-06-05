Henry County Public Health announces changes

Henry County Public Health will be implementing some new changes in the coming months. Effective July 1, Public Health will be located at 106 N. Jackson Street, Suite 101, in Mt. Pleasant. The new phone number for Public Health will be 319.385.0779. Due to this location change, Public Health will be closed for moving June 25th – July 6th. There will be no clinics held during this time.

Effective August 1, new Immunization Clinic hours will be: