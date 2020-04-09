Henry County Not on Thursday List

Additional COVID-19 cases in Iowa, additional deaths confirmed

DES MOINES – The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has been notified of 125 additional positive cases for a total of 1,270 positive cases. There have been an additional 882 negative tests for a total of 13,703 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

According to IDPH, an additional 2 deaths were also reported.

Linn County, 1 older adult (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)

According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 125 individuals include:

Benton County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 2 middle age adults (41-60 years)

Black Hawk County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)

Boone County, 1 middle age adults (41-60 years)

Buchanan County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)

Cedar County, 1 middle age adults (41-60 years)

Cerro Gordo County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)

Chickasaw County, 1 middle age adults (41-60 years)

Clinton County, 1 child (0-17 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Dallas County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)

Dubuque County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 2 middle age adults (41-60 years)

Iowa County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

Jasper County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)

Johnson County, 8 adults (18-40 years), 12 middle age adults (41-60 years), 4 older adults (61-80 years)

Jones County, 2 middle age adults (41-60 years)

Linn County, 1 child (0-17 years), 7 adults (18-40 years), 6 middle age adults (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80), 1 elderly adult (81+)

Louisa County, 4 adults (18-40 years), 6 middle age adults (41-60 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)

Marshall County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Muscatine County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 6 middle age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)

Polk County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 3 middle age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

Scott County, 1 child (0-17 years), 6 adults (18-40 years), 2 middle age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

Story County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)

Tama County, 3 adults (18-40 years), 9 middle age adults (41-60 years), 3 older adults (61-80 years), 2 elderly adults (81+)

Washington County, 2 middle age adults (41-60 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)

Winneshiek County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)

Woodbury County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

A status report of monitoring and testing of COVID19 in Iowa is provided by IDPH and can be found here. In addition, a public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. The state of Iowa has started sharing the number of negative tests conducted at outside labs, and is providing additional information on the conditions of those infected with COVID-19.