HENRY COUNTY MASTER GARDENERS OFFER MINI GRANTS

The Henry County Master Gardeners are pleased to announce that they are now accepting applications for mini grants of up to $250 for projects that support community gardening in Henry County. 2016 mini grant recipients were Hope Haven Flexible Services, Winfield-Mt. Union FFA, the Mt. Pleasant Community School District, Tender Care Daycare and Little Friends Daycare.

More information on the mini grants, or to access applications, please visit the Henry County Extension website at www.extension.iastate.edu/henry<http://www.extension.iastate.edu/henry>. Hard copies of the application can also be picked up at the extension office. The deadline for applications is March 31, 2017.