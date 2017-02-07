Henry County Master Gardener Mini-Grant

Purpose: To support Henry County community gardening projects by awarding mini-grants of up to $250.00.

♦ Grant recipients will partner with Extension and Henry County Master Gardeners.

♦ Any school-age group, K-12, Scouts, 4-H, Elder program, or community non-profit are eligible to apply.

♦ Grant funds may be used for purchase of seeds, seedlings or small garden equipment, such as watering cans, trowels, or containers, in addition to educational materials or similar supplies.

♦ Projects should incorporate hands-on learning experiences.

♦ Educational topics may include: plant science and nutrition, food safety, or environmental stewardship.

Application: Submit a brief statement (250-300 words) describing the goals of the gardening project, the target group involved (age and number) and an assessment of how the grant money will be spent. Include all necessary contact information. After the application is received you may be contacted by a Henry County Master Gardener for additional information.

Application is due March 31, 2017. Email or mail to the Henry County Extension Office to the address above. If you email your application, you must also submit a paper copy by regular mail.

Awards: Groups receiving an award will be notified of their successful grant application by May 1, 2017.

Reporting: What were the goals of your project? Were you able to attain your goals – if not please explain. Did you encounter any unexpected difficulties? If so please explain. Do you plan to continue the project? Two or three photos are desirable. Participants are required to attend the January 2018 Henry County Master Gardener meeting to present their final report as well as provide a written report with copies of receipts.

If you are awarded a mini-grant and do not use all of the grant funds, please be advised that unspent grant money must be returned to Henry County Master Gardeners at the Henry County Extension Office.

These funds are available due to the generosity of the Henry County Master Gardener Group