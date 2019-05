HENRY COUNTY LEADERSHIP CLASS GRADUATES

This week, 15 people graduated from the Henry County Leadership Program. Henry County Leadership is designed to provide our community with an enduring source of diverse leaders who are prepared and committed to serving this region.

Thanks to a wonderful partnership with Iowa State University Extension and Outreach-Henry County class members experienced three-hours of intense leadership training during each session. Following the leadership training, they traveled around the county to learn more about our challenges and opportunities. The nine sessions included specific topics such as Education; Health Care & Social Services; Economic Development; Local Government, Crime and Safety; State Government; Arts, Culture & Tourism; and Agriculture.