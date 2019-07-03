Henry County Joins Burlington PD and Des Moines County Sheriff’s O

The Southeast Iowa Narcotics Task Force has partnered with the Henry County Sheriff’s Department, effective July 1, 2019. The inclusion of Henry County in the Task Force is a positive step in regionalizing drug crime investigations throughout southeast Iowa. The Henry County investigator will work on a part-time basis with current Task Force officers from the Burlington Police Department and the Des Moines County Sheriff’s Department. The recently announced Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant award to the Southeast Iowa Narcotics Task Force of $38,688 will be shared by these agencies.