HENRY COUNTY HOLIDAY PARADE COMING TO TOWN!

MOUNT PLEASANT— Mother Nature was not kind to Mount Pleasant this fall raining out both the Mount Pleasant and Iowa Wesleyan Homecoming Parades. But we are not going to let her get us down. We’re having a Holiday Parade!

On Thursday, December 6 at 4:00 pm, the Henry County Holiday Parade will wind through the downtown. The theme for this year’s Holiday Parade will be “Join us in Pleasantville”. The parade will begin at the First United Methodist Church and will travel along through the downtown. You might see the Grinch sneaking around but Santa Claus will be sure to put everyone in the holiday spirit when he arrives at the end of the parade.

Immediately following the parade, the annual Main Street Mount Pleasant Holiday on Main will take place with Santa visits, shopping, food and fun. There will even be a Vendor Blender in the Union Block with all kinds of fun gift ideas. Come see what Mount Pleasant has to offer and remember to shop local this holiday season!

If your business, group or organization would like to participate in the parade, please call Mikayla Mabeus at 319-385-3101 for more details.