Henry County Historic Preservation Commission

The Henry County Historic Preservation Commission kicked off the new year by presenting to the Henry County Board of Supervisors its accomplishments in

2017 and goals for 2018. The Commission is a Certified Local Government and it submitted its annual report to the Supervisors for approval and submittal to the State of Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs.

The regular monthly meeting was held at SiP on the square in Mt. Pleasant.

Pat White introduced Anna Villarreal, the new director of the Harlan-Lincoln

House at Iowa Wesleyan University. Commission officers were nominated to

stay in there present positions with Joel Garretson – Chair, Caroline Lehman

– Vice Chair, Mary Savage – Secretary, and Chad Brousseau – Treasurer being

elected to serve in 2018. Several projects are in progress and updates

were provided on the City of Wayland/Jefferson Twp site inventory project for the National Register of Historic Places, new historic sign project with signs ready for installation, website development, new updated museum brochures, and book sales. The Henry County Historic Highlights column will continue as a bi-monthly article in area newspapers. Commissioners are considering holding several meetings around the county during the summer months and are looking at Hillsboro, New London, Swedesburg, and Rome as possibilities. The next meeting will be in the 2nd floor conference at the court house on February 10, 2018 at 1:00 PM. As always, the public is invited to attend.