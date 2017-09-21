Henry County Historic Preservation Commission Meeting

Submitted by Joel Garretson

The Henry County Historic Preservation Commission held its monthly meeting at the Wayland Community Center on Wednesday September 20. Hosted by Commissioner and Wayland resident, Larry D. Roth, commission members took a driving tour of Wayland’s historic business and residential properties. The primary topic for discussion was the continuation of a project seeking properties in Wayland and Jefferson Township for the National Register of Historic Places. Two historic districts and eight properties are on the commission’s list for further evaluation and the completion of the site inventory forms, the first and most important phase for gaining approval to be on the Register. A professional architectural historian will assist the commission in this phase of the project. Upon completion of this phase, an Iowa historic preservation grant will be applied for by Chairman Joel Garretson in April, 2018 for continuance of the project. In other business, Commissioner Caroline Lehman showed the commission a proposed historic marker for site of the Eastern Iowa District Fair held in Winfield from 1882-1935. According to Commissioner R.L. Chrisinger, a Curtis Bi-Plane flew to the fair in 1911; a time when few people had ever witnessed powered flight. Guests attending the meeting were Jean Anderson from Swedesburg and Mike Richenberger from Wayland. Commissioners Todd Barton, Martha Francy, and Mary Savage were also in attendance. The next commission meeting will be held in Winfield at the El Oasis restaurant at 1:00 on Wednesday October 18.