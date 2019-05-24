Henry County Historic Preservation Commission – DAR Community Service Award – 2019

On January 11, 1994, the Henry County Board of Supervisors appointed seven county residents to become members of the first Henry County Historic Preservation Commission. The first meeting was held February 4th in Swedesburg, Iowa, with Donald Young presiding. Besides Young, original members of the commission were R.L. Chrisinger, Herbert Hult, Gwen Moore, Wayne Moore, Ned Ratekin and Orlendes ‘Pat’ Ross.

The commission is part of a nationwide Certified Local Government Program to help communities save irreplaceable historic character. Iowa has the largest Certified Local Government Program in the country, with more than ninety cities and counties having the designation. The Henry County Historic Preservation Commission has systematically completed surveys of the county, to identify, evaluate and register its historical and architectural resources. Because of their work, nearly twenty properties have been nominated and registered on the National Register of Historic Places. The commission is currently working on the nomination of properties in the areas of Wayland and Jefferson Township.

Previously, the commission has sponsored around-the-county tours to visit historic sites. In addition, commission members have researched and compiled information to publish several books: Abandoned Towns of Henry County, Unincorporated Towns of Henry County and History of Transportation of Henry County.

There are currently nine members of the Henry County Historic Preservation Commission: Joel Garretson, chairperson, Todd Barton, Chad Brousseau, Johanna Crawford, Martha Francy, Faye Heartsill, Caroline Lehman, Larry Roth and Mary Savage.

DAR Community Service Awards are presented on local, state, and national levels to individuals and groups who have contributed to their communities in an outstanding voluntary, heroic, civil, or benevolent manner, or who have participated in or organized community activities.

James Harlan Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution is proud to recommend the Henry County Historic Preservation Commission as the recipient of the 2019 Community Service Award.

