Henry County Health Center welcomes new OB/GYN

Henry County Health Center is pleased to announce the addition of Michael Ryskin, M.D., F.A.C.O.G., to our women’s healthcare team. Dr. Ryskin is an Obstetrician/Gynecologist and has been working with HCHC patients since the retirement of Dr. Robert Smith last October.

“During HCHC’s search for an OB/GYN, Dr. Ryskin has experienced working with the medical community at HCHC. After reviewing our opportunity and the exciting growth capabilities with our women’s health services, Dr. Ryskin has accepted the position of HCHC’s full time OB/GYN,” said HCHC CEO Robb Gardner. “He is a very skilled and competent obstetrician and gynecological surgeon who will do an outstanding job serving our community. We are all very excited to have Dr. Ryskin join HCHC, and to continue to provide quality obstetric and gynecological services for area women.”

Dr. Ryskin will offer area women a full scope of obstetrical and gynecological services, both conservative and surgical. These services include, but are not limited to, pregnancy and delivery, menstrual disorders and menopause, pelvic pain, urinary incontinence, pelvic prolapse, family planning, infertility, and more. He is pleased to join the health center to enable HCHC to continue to provide valuable OB/GYN services for area women.

“HCHC promotes a family friendly model of collaborative patient care by nurses, certified nurse-midwives and physicians. This is an effective model for a rural community,” commented Dr. Ryskin. “Collaboration with HCHC’s certified nurse-midwives provides a full scope of services for women and family well-being. This is a holistic approach to the medical conditions women may encounter through their lifetime while delivering the latest in evidence based medicine to the patients who require timely intervention.”

Dr. Ryskin brings extensive experience in obstetrics and gynecological surgical services. He will begin his position at HCHC full time in June, joining Certified Nurse-Midwives Kendra Bonnesen and Kari Payne. He earned his medical degree from the Medical University of the State of Russia, receiving post-graduate training in obstetrics and gynecology as well as additional medical education in the United States. Dr. Ryskin is a Fellow of the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology.

Dr. Ryskin takes direct appointments and referrals. To schedule an appointment, call 319-385-6770.