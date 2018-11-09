Henry County Health Center joins nationwide observance of National Rural Health Day

Henry County Health Center is proud to recognize the innovation, quality of care, and dedication of health professionals and volunteers in our community during National Rural Health Day 2018 on November 15.

Each year the National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health and its partners set aside the third Thursday of November to celebrate National Rural Health Day (NRHD). NRHD is an opportunity to “Celebrate the Power of Rural.” Nearly 60 million people live and work in rural America. It is a great place to live and work; however, it produces unique health care challenges. NRHD helps educate about these challenges and highlights the innovation and collaboration used by health care providers to improve quality of care.

Over the years, the 50 State Offices of Rural Health and the National Organization of State Offices of Rural Health have worked to improve health care in rural America. This year the hope is to transform NRHD from a single day event into a sustainable movement.

For more information about National Rural Health Day, visit www.PowerofRural.org.